White Castle will open 2nd Arizona location in Tempe

After a "record-setting" turnout at the opening of its first Arizona location in 2019, the White Castle franchise plans to open a second restaurant in Tempe.

Valley residents needing their fix for sliders will soon have a second option after White Castle opens its second restaurant in Arizona.

After experiencing a record-setting turnout during the 2019 opening of its first restaurant in Scottsdale, White Castle is planning to open another location in Tempe near Warner Road and Interstate 10.

The location will generate up to 60 new jobs after it opens in early 2023, the franchise said Thursday.

White Castle celebrated its 100-year anniversary last year. The restaurant franchise was founded in Kansas by Billy Ingram, who had the idea of selling small, square hamburgers for five cents.

The franchise mainly thrived in the Midwest area before White Castle branched out into Scottsdale a couple of years ago. Valley residents eagerly awaited the restaurant's arrival by camping outside and standing in hours-long lines.

