4 Arizona beers win national awards from brewers association

From tripels to pumpkin beers, here's where to find the Arizona beers listed in the 2021 awards of the North American Brewers Association.

ARIZONA, USA — The North American Brewers Association (NABA) recently released their top beers in 2021, and you can taste four of the award winners right here in Arizona.

The association, a non-profit beer-focused foundation, releases the winners of their beer awards every year. This year, the beers from three different breweries across the Valley won top awards in the competition.

NABA scores the beers in numerous different categories, such as different types of lagers, ales, and gose. Arizona found rankings in the Pumpkin Spiced Beers, Belgian-Style Wit, Tripel, and English-Style Pale Ale categories.

Here's where you can find the beers to try for yourself:

Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe: Biere Blanche, Tripel

This nationally recognized brewery is no stranger to award-winning beers, Tempe's Pedal Haus was honored as the best brewery in the United States at the Copa Cervezas de America competition in 2019.

This brewery had two beers on the NABA's 2021 list: its "Bière Blanche" and "Tripel".

Bière Blanche - Gold

Pedal Haus's "Bière Blanche" won gold in the association's Belgian-Style Wit category. The beer beat out the "White Witing" from Draught Works Brewery in Missoula, Mont., and the "Sol Dance Wheat" from Accomplice Beer Company in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The beer is a "traditional Belgian wheat beer with Moroccan orange peel & coriander," as described on Pedal Haus's website. The brew was also awarded the gold medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival.

Tripel - Silver

The Tempe brewery's "Tripel" won silver in NABA's Tripel category, beating out the "TF Albion Trippel" from Templin Family Brewing in Salt Lake City, Utah. The category awarded gold to the "Marvella" from Red Rock Brewing Co - Production also in Salt Lake City.

Pedal Haus describes the beer as a "light-colored yet inebriating Belgian ale" originally crafted by the Trappist monks at Westmalle, Pedal Haus's website said.

"Ours keeps the tradition alive with a smooth, rich blend of fruit esters and sneaky-high alcohol content."

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse in Chandler: BJs Oasis Amber

The Chandler-based brewery is also no stranger to accolades. It has been awarded "more gold medals over the last five years than any other restaurant-brewer," according to its website.

This brewery had its "BJs Oasis Amber" land on the NABA's 2021 list.

BJs Oasis Amber

The business's "BJs Oasis Amber" won silver in the association's English-Style Pale Ale, Ordinary Bitter Best Bitter, Strong Bitter ESB (Extra Special), Scottish-Style Light, Scottish-Style Heavy category.

The beer beat out the "Chuffed to Bits" from 10 Barrel Brewing in Portland. NABA awarded gold to the "Breakside ESB" from Breakside Brewery & Taproom also in Portland.

BJs describes the beer as a "great everyday beer that's smooth and not too hoppy or bitter," on its website. "Easy drinking and fresh tasting, fairly low in alcohol but full of delicious malty flavor."

Four Peaks Brewing Company in Tempe: Pumpkin Porter

Last, but certainly not least, is another award-winning brewery from Tempe. Four Peaks Brewing has been a staple of Arizona since 1892, before the state even gained statehood, according to its website.

This brewery landed on the NABA's list with its popular "Pumpkin Porter" brew.

Pumpkin Porter

Four Peaks's "Pumpkin Porter" won silver in the association'sPumpkin or Pumpkin Spiced Beers category.

It beat out "Breakside The Great Awakening" from Breakside Brewery & Taproom in Portland, but couldn't quite beat "Pumpkin" by Uinta Brewing in Salt Lake City.

The Pumpkin Porter, which the Four Peaks website's homepage is currently dedicated to, is a "frightfully tasty porter" that combines nutmeg, allspice, ground clove, ginger, and pumpkin, according to the website.

"Drink one and you’ll learn something the hordes of beer fans who eagerly await its arrival each year already know: It’s not really autumn until that first sip of Pumpkin Porter."

