Valley chef wins Food Network's 'Chopped' challenge

Roberto Centeno appeared in the most recent episode of Food Network's "Chopped."

MESA, Ariz. — A mystery basket of ingredients wasn't enough to stump one Valley chef in the latest episode of Food Network's "Chopped."

Roberto Centeno of the Espiritu restaurant, located in downtown Mesa, recently appeared on the long-running cooking competition and managed to outperform three other chefs to win the difficult culinary challenge.

In each episode, "Chopped" selects four chefs to quickly prepare dishes with a random assortment of ingredients. In an episode that aired Tuesday night, Centeno defeated his competitors to claim the $10,000 grand prize.

Centeno has also worked as the grill master at Phoenix's Bacanora, which was named by Esquire last year as one of the best new restaurants in the U.S.

Mayor John Giles and Centeno's colleagues at Espiritu were quick to congratulate the local chef on his impressive win.

Meet the four talented grill chefs bringing in the HEAT to the #Chopped kitchen as they compete to fire up dishes worth a prize of $10,000 🔥🔪



Watch an all-new #Chopped up NEXT at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/YaRJu2xmvC — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) October 18, 2022

