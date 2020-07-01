BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Want to dine like a diva?

Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills always seems to have stars stopping by.

In fact, Ryan Gosling owns the restaurant with executive chef “Ben” Benameur.

Krystle Henderson

So sit back and relax in this intimate space in the heart of La La Land and treat your taste buds to something new while keeping your eyes out for celebs such as Eva Mendez, Meryl Streep, Selma Hayek, Richard Gere and even Ryan Gosling himself!

Krystle Henderson

