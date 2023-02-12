We attended The Player's Tailgate with Bobby Flay and here's everything we ate

At nearly $1,000 a ticket, this event is anything but a normal tailgate.

PHOENIX — 12News Digital Producers John Tanet and Hunter Bassler went to the The Player's Tailgate with Bobby Flay and were hungry to try out everything on the menu.

The tailgate was $875 a ticket and it benefited Operation BBQ Relief, a charity that provides meals to people in need after disasters. The charity has served over 9 million meals in the United States and overseas since it began in 2011.

Ever wonder what a tailgate that costs nearly $1,000 a ticket looks like? 12News went there to show you everything that this decadent Super Bowl tailgate had to offer.

Ever wonder what a Super Bowl LVII tailgate with nearly $1,000 tickets cost? I’m at The Player’s Tailgate with Bobby Flay and other world-renowned chefs to give you the scoop. Stay tuned on this thread for the latest. pic.twitter.com/IuKHc6HHFT — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

The first thing we tried was a lamb corndog by chef Kate Williams. This is probably the fanciest corndog we've ever seen.

I’m a sucker for lamb so this is cheating but chef Kate Williams absolutely killed it with this lamb corndog. Maple mustard and a tomato relish on top really tie it all together. Gonna hold off on scoring this one cause it might be my favorite! @12News pic.twitter.com/zsJVJYJXkQ — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

On top of the lamb corndog, we also tried out a deep-fried lobster with pepperonata jelly by Rocco Dispirito and a lobster and black truffle grilled cheese by Todd and Belle English.

Up first, we have:



- Deep-fried lobster with pepperonata jelly by Rocco Dispirito



- Lamb Corn Dog with Maple Mustard, tomato, and radish salad by Kate Williams



- Lobster and Black truffle grilled cheese by Todd and Belle English pic.twitter.com/XABrgbskIe — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

Does this even technically count as a grilled cheese?

Unfortunately béchamel on toast is not a grilled cheese, despite what this black truffle lobster grilled cheese would claim. Can’t really taste the truffle either. The lobster is cooked perfectly but can’t save it. 5/10 @12News pic.twitter.com/AcQLxcSVjS — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

Do you like potato skins? How about when they are stuffed with pig and drowning in cheese sauce? Check out this Kailua pig-stuffed potato skins by Rocco Whalen and David Feinster.

Kalua pig stuffed potato skins. Amazing flavor, surprising mild and crispy even when DROWNING in cheese sauce. Pickled onions on top cut through just right. Nicely done chefs Rocco Whalen and David Feinster! 8/10. pic.twitter.com/n5z2DK5Mfg — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

Chef Eric Greenspan rolled out an American Chopped Cheese on a grilled sesame roll that while good, wasn't a standout at this event.

Honestly, just a perfectly done chopped cheese. Sorry NY but I don’t subscribe to the hype. Tastes great but it’s a sideways hamburger. Hard to mess up: harder to perfect. Solid 6/10 for chef Eric Greenspan. @12News pic.twitter.com/OEdO120q9x — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

Fish tacos are always a great way to spend your Sunday and with this ceviche and fried fish taco from Chef Rene Andrade is definitely making the day better.

I gotta be honest deck was stacked against this one. After eating ceviche made from fish literally caught 30 minutes before… I’m spoiled. But this ceviche and fried fish taco from chef Rene Andrade really comes close. @HunterBassler is not impressed. 8/10 @12News pic.twitter.com/n82GC5DpvC — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

Although, Hunter has a different take on this aquatic dish served in the middle of the desert.

Fish tacos and ceviche de pescado by Rene Andrade is up next.



This being the third seafood-centric food I’ve had at this hot and sunny tailgate, I think someone pranked the chefs and told them fish and lobster are perfect for an Arizona-based tailgate (they aren’t). pic.twitter.com/O4Zj5Crfrl — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

It's brisket time baby! Move over Kansas City because chefs Burt Bakman and Leonardo Botello are serving up a brisket sandwich that is more like butter than meat.

This brisket from chefs Burt Bakman and Leonardo Botello is less BBQ and more meat butter. This stuff falls apart on the bread. Does my Texan heart proud. 9/10 y’all. @12News pic.twitter.com/HfdA3Qg8BU — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

This next dish is straight from a chef for Operation BB! Relief, Stan Hayes. This BBQ classic uses an Alabama White Sauce as its BBQ flavor.

I admit I don’t like Alabama white sauce for bbq but I know a good one when I try it. Good showing from chef Stan Hayes & Operation BBQ Relief. Not rating cause I can’t be objective with this one 🤪 pic.twitter.com/qqEppM0MPc — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

You'll need to read this next tweet with a Cajun accent because we are heading down to the bayou to try some crawfish beignets from chef Tiffany Derry.

Crawfish pie from @MasterChefTD and y’all I went to school in New Orleans. I’ve eaten a LOT of crawfish pie. This one blows them all out of the water. Perfectly seasoned, crispy on the outside and fluffy on inside. Chimichurri balances the heat just right. 10/10. @12News pic.twitter.com/NFR11tvPjZ — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

This one almost, ALMOST made me literally eat my negative seafood opinions. This Crawfish Beignet by Tiffany Derry was perfectly breaded and topped.



However, after letting it sit in my belly under the hot Arizona sun, I’m reminded why seafood shouldn’t be here. 1 outta 2. pic.twitter.com/uvj6CzNKyq — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

Next on the 12News tailgate plate is a pickle brined fried chicken with dilly ranch and caviar. Both producers at the tailgater were not impressed.

Pickle brined fried chicken. Look y’all pickle brine is the way to go with fried chicken but you can’t miss on the breading. With a coat of basically only flour and corn starch this was not it. Sauce didn’t add much but the fries were good. 4/10 @12News pic.twitter.com/v5qwsbLTen — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

John had one dish stolen from him by fellow producer Hunter, and it seemed to be one of his favorites. Check out this African spice tomahawk ribeye with curried shrimp pearl pasta and a collard green chimichurri by chef David Rose.

I did indeed inadvertently steal David Rose’s African-spice tomahawk ribeye with curried shrimp pearl pasta & collard green chimichurri, and the reason why will go into my rating. https://t.co/fVrFo8aLWJ — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

The event did have one vegan option prepared by chef Walter Sterling.

The tailgates sole vegan option: Squash blossom taco zucchini, with green chili, vegan cheese, guacamole, and pepita salsa by Walter Sterling. pic.twitter.com/RFz4Bt5uw3 — Hunter Bassler @ 12 News 🌵 (@HunterBassler) February 12, 2023

And the final stop at The Player's Tailgate had to be at Bobby Flay's tent to try his spit-roasted red chile pork tostada “nacho” with green chile queso, avocado-corn relish and pickled red onions. Wow. That was a mouthful and it a mouthful for our digital producers as well.

And here he is, big man @bflay himself. Super good sport, chill about people taking selfies.



Every part of the pulled pork tostadas was good but honestly it all kinda blurred together. The flavor in the pork got lost in the sauce and nothing really stood out. 7/10 @12News pic.twitter.com/BlwvfO7IAQ — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) February 12, 2023

But, despite it being Bobby Flay's event, this dish was not John and Hunter's favorite.

The Favorites

John was smitten with the first thing that entered his mouth at the tailgate and that was the turkey corn dog. Just something about that dog that can't be beat.

Lamb Corndog by Chef Kate Williams

And Hunter couldn't get enough of the brisket. He called the dish simple and full of flavor, what exceptional tailgate food can, and should, be.

Beef Brisket by Chefs Burt Bakman and Leonardo Botello

