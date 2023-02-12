We attended The Player's Tailgate with Bobby Flay and here's everything we ate

PHOENIX — 12News Digital Producers John Tanet and Hunter Bassler went to the The Player's Tailgate with Bobby Flay and were hungry to try out everything on the menu.
The tailgate was $875 a ticket and it benefited Operation BBQ Relief, a charity that provides meals to people in need after disasters. The charity has served over 9 million meals in the United States and overseas since it began in 2011.
Ever wonder what a tailgate that costs nearly $1,000 a ticket looks like? 12News went there to show you everything that this decadent Super Bowl tailgate had to offer.
The first thing we tried was a lamb corndog by chef Kate Williams. This is probably the fanciest corndog we've ever seen.
On top of the lamb corndog, we also tried out a deep-fried lobster with pepperonata jelly by Rocco Dispirito and a lobster and black truffle grilled cheese by Todd and Belle English.
Does this even technically count as a grilled cheese?
Do you like potato skins? How about when they are stuffed with pig and drowning in cheese sauce? Check out this Kailua pig-stuffed potato skins by Rocco Whalen and David Feinster.
Chef Eric Greenspan rolled out an American Chopped Cheese on a grilled sesame roll that while good, wasn't a standout at this event.
Fish tacos are always a great way to spend your Sunday and with this ceviche and fried fish taco from Chef Rene Andrade is definitely making the day better.
Although, Hunter has a different take on this aquatic dish served in the middle of the desert.
It's brisket time baby! Move over Kansas City because chefs Burt Bakman and Leonardo Botello are serving up a brisket sandwich that is more like butter than meat.
This next dish is straight from a chef for Operation BB! Relief, Stan Hayes. This BBQ classic uses an Alabama White Sauce as its BBQ flavor.
You'll need to read this next tweet with a Cajun accent because we are heading down to the bayou to try some crawfish beignets from chef Tiffany Derry.
Next on the 12News tailgate plate is a pickle brined fried chicken with dilly ranch and caviar. Both producers at the tailgater were not impressed.
John had one dish stolen from him by fellow producer Hunter, and it seemed to be one of his favorites. Check out this African spice tomahawk ribeye with curried shrimp pearl pasta and a collard green chimichurri by chef David Rose.
The event did have one vegan option prepared by chef Walter Sterling.
And the final stop at The Player's Tailgate had to be at Bobby Flay's tent to try his spit-roasted red chile pork tostada “nacho” with green chile queso, avocado-corn relish and pickled red onions. Wow. That was a mouthful and it a mouthful for our digital producers as well.
But, despite it being Bobby Flay's event, this dish was not John and Hunter's favorite.
The Favorites
John was smitten with the first thing that entered his mouth at the tailgate and that was the turkey corn dog. Just something about that dog that can't be beat.
Lamb Corndog by Chef Kate Williams
And Hunter couldn't get enough of the brisket. He called the dish simple and full of flavor, what exceptional tailgate food can, and should, be.
Beef Brisket by Chefs Burt Bakman and Leonardo Botello
