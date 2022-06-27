There is a Sriracha Shortage: Here is all you need to know

Sriracha is a spicy chili sauce that is popular in Asian cuisine and enjoyed by many.

ARIZONA, USA — PHOENIX, Ariz — If this signature red and green bottle of spiciness is a staple in your home or your go-to topping at an Asian restaurant, you may be in for some bad news.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc, the manufacturer of Sriracha, announced on Apr. 19 that they will completely stop distribution of the well-loved sauce until after labor day.

The letter explains that due to weather conditions that affect the quality of chili, they are facing a “severe shortage of chili."

"Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products," the letter reads.

Without the main ingredient, Huy Fong Foods cannot produce Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Chili Garlic or Sambal Oelek.

Huy Fong Foods announced that they will not be accepting any more orders until September. Furthermore, if an order is placed, it will be on hold and not accepted until Sep. 6, due to insufficient inventory.

“During this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order.”

The letter also asked companies to not “promise” any products to customers unless they physically have them in stock.

Sriracha originated from Thailand and was named after the Thai coastal city Si Racha. Today, it is used in many Asian cuisines and it can be found at most Asian restaurants. The condiment is also one of the main ingredients in the popular spicy mayo sauce.

In response to the Sriracha shortage, people are in a peppery state of panic.

A regular bottle of Sriracha normally costs just a couple of bucks, but now sellers and civilians alike are selling this prized pepper paste at extremely expensive prices.

Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp and other selling platforms are all boasting outrageous prices for the sauce. Some people are even selling a single bottle for $100 or more.

On Amazon you can find a 2-pack of 28oz bottles for $30. Regularly you can get both of these bottles for less than $10.

On Ebay, someone is selling a single 28 oz bottle for $1,000.

At a slightly less expensive price, you can find the same size bottle selling for $800.

So we have to ask... Is the heat worth the price?

