Ingredients:

1 TBSP olive oil

1 lb sweet Italian sausage (pork or turkey), casings removed if using links

1 cup chopped onion

Kosher salt

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 TBSP tomato paste

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

¼ cup white wine

3 cups water

6 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano

1 Parmesan rind (optional)

½ cup long grain white rice

1 bunch kale, stems removed and discarded, leaves chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Procedure:

1. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook until browned, stirring meat to crumble.

2. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt; sauté until softened, about 2 minutes.

3. Add garlic, tomato paste, and seasonings. Cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant.

4. Add white wine and scrape up bottom of pan. Cook until wine is reduced by half, about 1 minute.

5. Add water, chicken broth, canned tomatoes and Parmesan rind; bring to a boil. Add rice and chopped kale leaves. Reduce heat; simmer for 20 minutes.

6. Taste for seasonings, adding salt and pepper if needed. Remove Parmesan rind. Divide soup into serving bowls and top each bowl with grated Parmesan.

