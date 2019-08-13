PHOENIX, Arizona — Carne Asada Tacos and Salad

Ingredients

2 lbs skirt steak or flank steak

For the Marinade:

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup lime juice (about 3 large limes)

1/4 cup sweet yellow onion, chopped fine

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Spices for Dry Rub:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions

Place all marinade in a bowl. Whisk. Pour over steak in a glass casserole dish.

Place in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours. Mix together spices for dry rub.

Heat grill or grill pan. Remove the steak from marinade.(Discard leftover marinade.)

Season steak on both sides with dry rub.

Grill about 3 minutes per side. Don't overcook! Internal temperature should read about 125-130 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes.

Slice in strips against the grain. Serve as tacos (with queso, cilantro, avocado, pico, etc, or your favorite fixings.) Can also be served as a Carne Asada Steak Salad with sliced tomatoes, avocados and greens.