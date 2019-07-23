PHOENIX, Arizona — PORK TENDERLOIN with Garlic, Citrus and Soy Sauce

INGREDIENTS 1 (approx. 2.5 lb.) pork tenderloin 4 large garlic cloves, sliced in half lengthwise

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 3 tablespoons honey 3 tablespoons orange juice 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

4 tablespoons olive oil ¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place tenderloin in a 9 x 13 baking dish. Use a sharp knife to make 8 slices, about a half inch deep along the top of tenderloin.

Insert a half of a garlic clove into each hole. Make sauce.

In a bowl add soy sauce, mustard, honey, orange juice, rosemary, olive oil, salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Pour the sauce over the tenderloin.

Bake uncovered for 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145-150 degrees. Baste occasionally. Transfer the tenderloin to a large cutting board and let rest for 8-10 minutes before slicing.

Slice the tenderloin and transfer to a serving dish or plates.

Spoon the sauce over the sliced tenderloin.

(Jan’s Note: If you prefer a thicker sauce, pour sauce into a small saucepan and simmer

3-4 minutes or until sauce thickens.)