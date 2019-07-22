PHOENIX — INSTAPOT SPINACH RISOTTO WITH SHRIMP & GOAT CHEESE

Serves 4

1 TBSP olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

2½ cups lower-salt chicken broth

1 pinch saffron

1 (10-oz) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry

1 lb cooked large shrimp, tails off

2 TBSP chopped fresh parsley

2 TBSP chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup crumbled goat cheese (2 oz)

1. In a pressure cooker/Instapot, using the sauté function, heat 1 tablespoon oil until shimmering. Sauté onions and ¼ teaspoon salt until softened, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant.

2. Add rice. Stir to coat and cook 1 minute.

3. Add wine and cook until liquid is almost evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

4. Add broth, ½ teaspoon salt, and saffron. Lock lid of pressure cooker/Instapot and set to high pressure for 6 minutes.

5. Once cooking time is up, immediately and carefully release the pressure by turning the pressure knob on the lid to steam. Once steaming has stopped, remove the lid. Stir in the spinach and simmer, with the lid off, until most of the liquid is gone and rice is creamy. Stir in the shrimp and simmer 1 minute to warm the shrimp. Season to taste with salt.

6. Transfer risotto to bowls or serving platter. Top with goat cheese and herbs. Serve immediately.

Note: Prefer to cook the shrimp? In step 1, pat the peeled and deveined raw shrimp dry and season with salt. Sauté in 1 tablespoon olive oil about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a plate; cover to keep warm. Add to risotto, off heat, after step 5.