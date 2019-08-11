Pupusas fans get ready, it’s the day you’ve been waiting for. It’s the Arizona Pupusas Festival 2019!

Yesenia Ramirez is the organizer. Ramirez knows a little something about pupusas. She helps run the family business – the Salvadoreño restaurant group that owns five spots in the Valley.

She said running the festival is a passion.

“This year, we will be joining forces with five other pupusas vendors, showcasing 17 types of pupusas," Ramirez said. "Our goal is to showcase Salvadoran culture via its food, it’s traditional folklore dancing, artwork, and its entrepreneurs. Several of the vendors are of Salvadoran background as well."

So what exactly is a pupusa? If you had to explain a pupusa to a newcomer, it's not easy.

It's fried dough that's kinda like an empanada but not really. You may call it sort of like a tamale, but hardcore Mexican food fans would dispute that!

The pupusa is in a class all its own. You can stuff it with just about anything, and that's what makes it so special.

“Our goal is to shine a light on the positive aspects and people from our country all while sharing our amazing food,” said Ramirez.

WHEN

The festival is Saturday, Nov. 9

WHERE

Tradiciones, located at 1602 Roosevelt, Phoenix, AZ 85006.

TIME

It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

COST

Kids 12 and under are free. Adults will pay $10 to get in.

