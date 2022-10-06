Popeyes offering bone-in chicken for 59 cents for 50th anniversary

From June 12 until June 19, customers can purchase two pieces of bone-in chicken for 59 cents with a $5 minimum purchase on Popeyes' mobile app or website.

INDIANAPOLIS — Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special deal.

Al Copeland opened the first Popeyes on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans. Now, the fast food chain is internationally known for its signature fried chicken, southern sides and buttermilk biscuits.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Popeyes is thanking its guests with a special throwback offer on its signature bone-in fried chicken that put the restaurant on the map 50 years ago.

From June 12 through June 19, customers can purchase two pieces of bone-in chicken for 59 cents with a $5 minimum purchase on Popeyes' mobile app or website. And yes, this was the price of bone-in chicken when the first location opened in 1972.

