Going plant-based in 2023? Check out these Valley vegan eateries

There are more than a dozen restaurants and pop-ups in the Valley offering all-vegan menus.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Don't let the word vegan scare you.

Otherwise, you'll miss out on some of the best food in the Valley.

Vegan and plant-based restaurants have been around for a while, but these days it's hard to tell the difference between an animal-based and a plant-based burger.

From fried 'chicken' and 'chorizo' burritos to ice cream and cakes, these Valley vegan restaurants and pop-ups have something for everyone:

Vegan Social | Roosevelt Row

Where: 2nd Street & Roosevelt

2nd Street & Roosevelt When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on select weekends

10 a.m.-10 p.m. on select weekends Details: vegansocial.co

Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air event in Phoenix that is free and open to the public. Expect plenty of food, produce, drinks and essentials. Vegan Social features 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors each month.

The event is held every second and third Saturday of the month with a break June-August, resuming September of each year.

Vegan House

Where: 20 W Adams St., Phoenix,

20 W Adams St., Phoenix, Details: veganhouseaz

"Our goal is to provide quality Vegan food with a taste of Asian, for a healthier lifestyle. We create all our dishes from original authentic Asian spices; therefore, the food is just not only healthy, but also flavorful," Vegan House's website reads.

The eatery has been serving vegan dishes since 2016.

Green Vegetarian

Where: Tempe and Phoenix

Tempe and Phoenix Details: greenvegetarian.com

Green is a 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that masters all favorite comfort foods and celebrates vegetables, the restaurant's website says.

"Chef Damon Brasch has created a menu that is sure to please any palate whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, carnivore, or omnivore, there’s something at Green that will satisfy you," the website says.

The fare is New American Vegetarian, which is created and influenced by many different cultures and cooking styles.

With two locations, Tempe and Phoenix, Green features all your favorite foods made with 100% plant-based ingredients, vegan cheeses and mock meats.

Giving Tree Cafe

Where: 2024 N 7th St., Phoenix

2024 N 7th St., Phoenix Details: givingtreecafe.com

Giving Tree Cafe is an organic vegan gluten-free cafe that serves "high-vibe comfort cuisine and beverages," according to its website.

"We're going to great lengths to create a space of love from the floor to ceiling and this includes observing health protocols to protect our community during the Covid-19 epidemic," the website reads. "The way our staff feels, the visual ambiance, the musical sound of the atmosphere, and of course the cuisine are all crafted in accord with our mission to heal and empower. We're aiming to raise the bar in every way shape and form to elevate the guest experience. Scroll down this page to learn more about who we are, how we operate, and why we exist."

The Coronado

Where: 2245 N. 12th St., Phoenix

2245 N. 12th St., Phoenix Details: thecoronadophx.com

The vegan eatery, coffee shop and bar is located in the historic Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix.

Earth

Where: 1325 Grand Ave., Phoenix

1325 Grand Ave., Phoenix Details: earthplantbased.com

When a family went vegan, they stopped eating a lot of their favorite foods ... until they became more familiar with plant-based ingredients.

"We slowly started to make all of our favorite recipes vegan. We were amazed at how delicious our recipes came out. We always shared our food at family gatherings and with non-vegan friends and they would always compliment our food," Earth's website reads.

In 2018 the youngest of the family thought it would be a great idea to share the family's recipes with the world. And in 2019, they opened their first restaurant ever.

Pachamama PHX

Where: 4115 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

4115 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix Details: pachamamaphx.com

The plant-based hybrid restaurant and pop-up is the brain child of Chefette Maria and Chef Kevin Lebron.

In 2018 Maria went plant-based but realized there are limited options in the metro Phoenix area.

"I wanted to create a place that would provide global flavors with a Latin twist using simple yet innovative ingredients," Maria said on Pachamama's website. "After a few weeks of the idea marinating in my brain, I finally approached my husband, Chef Kevin about my idea...His response was perfect, and it was then that the idea of Pachamama came about.

"It was equally if not more important, to be sure to give thanks to Mother Earth for all that she provides to us - and so there was no better name for us than that: Pachamama."

Loving Hut

Where : 3239 E Indian School Road., Phoenix

: 3239 E Indian School Road., Phoenix Details: lovinghut.us/phoenix

Verdura

Where: 5555 N 7th St., Phoenix

5555 N 7th St., Phoenix Details: verduraphx.com

Verdura is a plant-based, vinyl-themed eatery "centered around good music and even greater food," its website says.

"Not to toot our own horn, but we are a 100% vegan, scratch-kitchen, meaning that everything is made in-house! That being said, we take our big ol’ plant-filled plates seriously, and strive for the best quality in each and every dish. We curate our menu around a community-based vision where dishes change seasonally, and have a knack for making even the pickiest of eaters change their mind about plant-based foods."

Trash Panda Vegan

Where: Various locations

Various locations Details: facebook.com/trashpandavegantruck

Trash Panda Vegan is a Black-owned 100% vegan comfort food truck in Phoenix

WE GOT YOU COVERED!!! Complete our online form today: www.trashpandavegan.com LINK IN BIO, In partnership with our sis ... Posted by Trash Panda Vegan Truck on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Tacos Veganos

Where: 2144 East Indian School Road, Phoenix



2144 East Indian School Road, Phoenix Details: aztacosveganos.com

"Our desire at Tacos Veganos is to bring to the valley a taste of authentic Mexican vegan street-style tacos made with 100% love and 100% cruelty-free," the restaurant's website reads.

Nana's Kitchen

Where: 777 N Arizona Ave., Chandler

777 N Arizona Ave., Chandler Details: nanaskitchenc.square.site

Nana's Kitchen is a Black-owned 100% plant-based restaurant and food truck.

Maya's Cajun Kitchen

Find pop-ups at local farmer’s markets and festivals.

"The authentic Cajun aroma combined with our Vegan Twist that so many in Arizona have come to crave is right around the corner waiting," the restaurant's website says.

Hot Sauce and Pepper

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.