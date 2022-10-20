Phoenix coffee shop looking to add new crepe to its menu; it could be your recipe

Colados Coffee wants to add a new crepe to its menu and wants to give a community member the opportunity to create one. The contest is on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

PHOENIX — Colados Coffee + Crepes wants to add a new crepe to its menu and wants to give a community member the opportunity to create one. They'll have a contest to choose a winner.

If you love crepes and have a special recipe, you can participate in a unique contest a local coffee shop created to find a new crepe to be added to their menu.

Colados Coffee + Crepes wants to invite the community to be part of the contest on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at 2315 N. 7th Street in Phoenix (7th Street & Oak)

“It’s something special to be able to serve our clients and our community in different ways. But now, it’s our turn to try crepes from them,” said Berni Reina, owner of Colados Coffee + Crepes in a press release.

If you have a unique recipe for crepes, bring it to Colados on Tuesday to participate in the contest.

All participants will have ingredients to make their crepe and there will be a group of local judges to decide which crepe is the winner and the next new item on the menu.

“It could be something we’ve never tried before”, Reina added.

Colados Coffee + Crepes has locations in Avondale, Goodyear and Phoenix.

