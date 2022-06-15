New Guy Fieri restaurant is opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Guy Fieri, the famous spiky-haired Food Network personality, has expanded his restaurant empire to the Valley by opening a new sit-down eatery next to Chase Field.
Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar held a soft opening Wednesday and is preparing to host a special grand opening event on June 21.
The restaurant is located within the newly-renovated Caesars Sportbook facility, 201 South 4th Street, which is located next to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. An Arizona Diamondbacks spokesperson said the restaurant is now open to the public.
The restaurant's hours are Sunday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Hours may change during the football season.
Fieri has visited over 30 Arizona restaurants throughout the run of his television series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," on the Food Network.
The new Phoenix restaurant is Fieri's first sit-down establishment to open in Arizona.
Last year, Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant chain became available to customers throughout the Valley.
What is the Valley?
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
Mesa
Chandler
Scottsdale
Tempe
Glendale
Surprise
Peoria
Gilbert
El Mirage
Avondale
Litchfield Park
Goodyear
Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.