New Guy Fieri restaurant is opening in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Guy Fieri, the famous spiky-haired Food Network personality, has expanded his restaurant empire to the Valley by opening a new sit-down eatery next to Chase Field.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown Phoenix Kitchen + Bar held a soft opening Wednesday and is preparing to host a special grand opening event on June 21.

The restaurant is located within the newly-renovated Caesars Sportbook facility, 201 South 4th Street, which is located next to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. An Arizona Diamondbacks spokesperson said the restaurant is now open to the public.

The restaurant's hours are Sunday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Hours may change during the football season.

Fieri has visited over 30 Arizona restaurants throughout the run of his television series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," on the Food Network.

The new Phoenix restaurant is Fieri's first sit-down establishment to open in Arizona.

Last year, Flavortown Kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant chain became available to customers throughout the Valley.

This may be cheesy, but we're getting emotional with our grand opening being only a week away! 😋 pic.twitter.com/FXhWb3PRdQ — Guy Fieri's Downtown Phoenix Kitchen and Bar (@GuysDTPHX) June 14, 2022

