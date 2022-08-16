Girl Scouts announce a new cookie for 2023

The organization recently announced that a new type of cookie was on its way to local Girl Scouts chapters. Raspberry fans, this one's for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Girl Scout Cookie fans, get ready: there's a new flavor joining the lineup in 2023. The Raspberry Rally will be available for purchase on Jan. 16.

The Girl Scouts—Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) said they're going to have the cookie available for online direct shipment, giving the girls a chance to practice e-commerce sales and learn new entrepreneurial skills.

And for those of us that are going to be chowing down on the sweet treats, we can expect a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating.

Sounds to us like a brand new spin on the iconic Thin Mints.

Fortunately, the Raspberry Rally won't be replacing any of the other cookies in the lineup already, the GSACPC said.

The Digital Cookie Platform, which GSACPC has used since 2016, will give people the option to have cookies delivered in-person or shipped directly to their homes.

Personally, we think that January can't come soon enough!

For more information, you can visit www.girlscoutsaz.org, or follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Today in AZ