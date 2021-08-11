Must-eat Mondays: Some of the best places to eat in the Valley

The Today in AZ team is taking your taste buds on a trip across the Valley to highlight some of the best local restaurants.

PHOENIX — We're on the hunt for some of the best food spots in the Valley and we're looking for some recommendations. So we headed out to see what people across Phoenix had to say about some of their favorite restaurants.

For our Must-eat Mondays series, we're going to highlight several different restaurants that serve, tacos, pizza, burgers and breakfast. After asking for suggestions from our viewers on social media, we'll shine a spotlight on the most popular responses and showcase some incredible food.

So be sure to check back all this month for more delicious food recommendations!

Where to get good tacos in Phoenix

Our first feature is going to be where you can grab some tasty tacos in the Valley. We received several recommendations for the best local taco place, but two suggestions stood out from the rest.

First up, Tacos Tijuana! With several locations including a spot in Phoenix near 7th and Sheridan streets, this restaurant is a family-run business and has been a Valley favorite for years.

Watch the video below to learn more about their food offerings.

And the viewers' choice for best tacos in the Valley? It's Joyride Taco House! With locations in Phoenix and Gilbert, this taco spot was a clear viewer favorite.

Take a look at some of the tasty tacos in the video below.

Don't forget to check back for our other restaurant selections later this month. You can also watch the latest picks each Monday in November on Today in AZ!

