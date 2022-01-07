Mountain Mike's Pizza opens first location in Arizona

The California-based chain of pizzerias is opening its first Arizona location in the Mesa Riverview shopping center.

Mountain Mike's Pizza, a California-based chain of pizzerias, is opening its first Arizona location in Mesa.

The company announced Friday it has opened a 3,550 square-foot restaurant at the Mesa Riverview shopping center near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

“We’re proud to bring Arizona’s first Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Mesa, where our new guests can enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere and mouthwatering food that has made Mountain Mike’s a household name,” said David Childree, general manager of the new Mesa location.

The Mountain Mike's menu includes specialty pizzas like "The Everest," which includes bell peppers and Italian sausage, and "Snowy Alps," a creamy garlic sauce pie piled with tomatoes, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

The pizzerias are also known for serving buffalo wings, oven-baked sandwiches, and cheesy garlic sticks.

Founded in 1978, the pizza chain has grown to include more than 240 locations across the country.

The Mesa spot is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

