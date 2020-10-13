Mexican restaurant in Phoenix features recipes spanning 3 generations

Rito’s Mexican Restaurant does more than just serve a good traditional meal in a tin container and brown paper bag.

PHOENIX — Rito’s Mexican Restaurant has been serving up family flavor to hungry Phoenix diners since it first opened its doors in 1977, and the family behind the food spans three generations.

“Following my mom’s footsteps, I mean she’s the one that started this, Rosemary, that’s my mom," Charlotte said.

"I always wanted to keep this going for my children to make sure that they know who they are where they came from."

Rosemary, a Glendale native who moved to the Garfield District in Downtown Phoenix, fell in love with the community and wanted to serve up something special.

So she got in the kitchen and cooked up some recipes from scratch, which are still used to this day.

“We would love to have a lot of different location around the Valley to share our good food but it’s the consistency of this is how my nana would serve it, this is how my mom would serve it. But the foundation of all the recipes are my grandma's, said Daniel.”

Recently they have taken those recipes to another location called the “Crown” location near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road, which is ran by Charlotte’s other son Matthew.

The Mexican restaurant does more than just serve a good traditional meal in a tin container and brown paper bag.

“Rito’s has brought community together, brought families together, I mean I’ve got customers that started when they were babies and still come," said Charlotte.

And this family business with firm roots in Phoenix – has the best ingredient for success!

“I love what I do, I want to make sure my kids have something their legacy, legacy my mom started, I help continue it and they help finish it.”

For more information on their hours and locations head to their website.