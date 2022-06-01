Mesa considers deal for proposed food truck park

City officials discussed Thursday a development agreement for a food truck park in Mesa that's come under scrutiny in recent months.

MESA, Ariz. — City officials in Mesa are considering a development agreement that authorizes the construction of a food truck park near Power Road and Hobart Street that's been the subject of dispute within the community.

The Power Food Park has already been allowing food trucks to operate on the 2-acre site for months and has recently submitted plans to rezone the property to allow for the permanent use of food trucks.

Representatives from the city have previously determined food trucks could not operate on that property under Mesa's current zoning rules, which has resulted in a lengthy bureaucratic fight between the city and the park.

Now the city is attempting to appease the wishes of neighbors and park visitors by drawing up an agreement that might allow the popular venue to remain.

Plans submitted for the park's rezoning show shaded picnic areas, sidewalks, a gazebo, fire pits, and lots of parking spaces.

City officials estimate that up to 20 food trucks could park on the property under the new design.

Neighbors have been contacting the city over the last year regarding the high amounts of activity the park has been generating on a regular basis.

In order to qualm the neighborhood's concerns, the city intends to offer a development agreement that sets some guidelines for how the park will operate.

According to information presented to the city council on Thursday, this agreement could establish hours of operation, a traffic management plan, require the construction of a wall around the park, implement measures to mitigate noise, and prohibit specific types of entertainment events.

Councilmember David Luna, whose district includes the park's location, said he's received a significant amount of outreach from residents with opinions about the food truck park.

"I have gotten very few emails (from those who) live there that want this because the impact it's had has been overwhelming," Luna said.

The council intends to vote on the agreement by Feb. 7.

