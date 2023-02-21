Mesa allocating $5M to address food scarcity

The Mesa City Council recently voted to spend millions in COVID-19 relief funds on supporting a local food bank.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa City Council has recently approved spending $5 million over the next three years to support United Food Bank in fighting food insecurity.

The funds will be allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act, federal legislation that distributed funds to cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mesa Mayor John Giles said this new deal with United Food Bank will benefit many local families who are still needing help three years after the pandemic first began.

At least one in six Arizonans is experiencing food insecurity, according to the city.

The funding will support the food bank's general operations and allow the organization to expand its mission by redeveloping its facilities.

In 2020, Mesa and United Food Bank worked together to deliver meals to over 66,000 local households.

