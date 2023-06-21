Get hungry: Phoenix has the 10th best restaurant in the nation, study finds

A TripsToDiscover study found that Arizona's home to some of the best eating in America. Kai Restaurant is the new darling of the culinary world.

PHOENIX — Get hungry, because Arizona is home to one of the best restaurants in the country, a new study from TripsToDiscover found. Kai Restaurant is the new darling of the fine dining world, combining fine dining with time-honored Native American recipes.

The menu brings together locally farmed ingredients from the Gila River Indian Community to feature a rotation of Native American dishes. From grilled buffalo to cholla buds, and escargot to wild mushrooms, it might be the only place in the world where fry bread feels bougie.

They feature ingredients from the Seed/SEARCH Foundation, "a program dedicated to preserving ancient lines of Native American seeds that would otherwise be extinct," according to the restaurant's website.

Kai Restaurant is located in the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass and has been winning award after award since its opening. They were granted 5-Star honors from Forbes Travel Guide and a Five Diamond rating from the American Automobile Association.

As part of their study, TripsToDiscover analyzed 64 of the highest-rated restaurants recognized by these organizations and gave Kai Restaurant a resounding 4.71 out of 5 Customer Review Score based on over 800 reviews.

All told, Kai Restaurant was found to be the 10th best restaurant in the nation.

With most of their listing dominated by restaurants from New York City, Kai Restaurant's southwestern flair is a welcome relief in the culinary landscape.

If all that whets your palette, act fast. Kai Restaurant will be closed for the summer months from July 2 through August 15.

