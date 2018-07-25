In honor of National Avocado Day - July 31 - we present what we hope will become your go-to guacamole recipe!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

4 soft avocados, halved

3 limes

1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped

2 roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 head of garlic, finely diced

½ jalapeno, seeded and diced

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS

Combine avocados, lime juice, jalapeno, garlic and salt in a bowl and roughly mix together. Fold in the tomatoes and cilantro.

