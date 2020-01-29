ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Having a party to watch the big game? Food Safety Expert Danielle Egger with Florida Food Safety Systems has some good ideas to keep foods from spoiling and guests from getting sick.
- Divide dips into shallow, smaller containers
- Don’t double dip! Viruses such as influenza and whooping cough may be spread from saliva on a chip.
- Replace serving platters instead of refilling them. Many hands have touched that platter, so it should be replaced.
- Provide guests with fresh plates when returning to the food table. This eliminates the potential for cross contamination from serving utensils coming in contact with soiled plates.
- Hold hot foods by placing in the oven and setting it between 200°F - 250°F.
- Discard perishable foods after two hours.
-Discard or freeze leftovers after 3-4 days.
- If someone in your home has been ill within the past 24 hours, cancel the party.
