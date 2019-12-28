PHOENIX — More than 1,000 Starbucks locations nationwide are hosting "Pop-Up Parties" from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 where customers are being offered a free espresso beverage.

The company says customers will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage, from Peppermint Mochas to Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas to lattes, macchiatos and more.

Locations across Arizona will host "Pop-Up Parties" from 1-2 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The locations, however, change each day.

To check the locations each day offering the free drinks, click here.

Below are the locations on Saturday offering the free drinks from 1-2 p.m.

Starbucks