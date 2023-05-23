Free ice cream throughout the Valley on Tuesday. Here's where you can get some

Stop by these 11 locations across the Valley from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free sweet treat.

PHOENIX — Phoenix is projected to hit the triple digits once again on Tuesday, kicking off our long start of extreme summer temperatures.

It's far from the hottest temperatures the Valley will experience, but some lucky residents will be able to find some special relief from the heat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m .

Wells Enterprises, the largest privately-held ice cream manufacturer in the U.S., is in town for the national Desserts in the Desert conference and decided to spread the love with free treats at 11 locations around Phoenix.

Here's where to go to get some free Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop, and other Blue Ribbon classics:

Desert Botanical Garden

Phoenix Zoo

Tempe Public Library at 3500 S. Rural Road

OrangeTheory Fitness at 116 E. University Drive

Kiwanis Recreation Center at 611 S. All America Way

St. Luke’s Hospital at 1500 S. Mill Ave.

Fry’s at 3232 S. Mill Ave. in Tempe

Safeway at 1902 W. Main St. in Mesa

Safeway at 7920 E. Chaparral in Scottsdale

Walmart at 800 E. Southern Ave. in Tempe

Walmart at 1380 W. Elliot Road in Tempe

The Valley is certainly full of loyal ice cream enthusiasts who love our brands, and we want to bring our promise to life locally, creating a world where everyone can feel joy every day,” said Chief Commercial Officer Santhi Ramesh.

