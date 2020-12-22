St. Mary's Food Bank open through Christmas Eve

St. Mary's Food Bank is serving upwards of 800 families a day ahead of the holidays.

PHOENIX — Christmas is right around the corner and St. Mary's Food Bank is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Arizonans in need.

Helping others is more important than ever this year, with everything our community is going through.

St. Mary's Food Bank is serving upwards of 800 families a day. And Tuesday promised more of the same.

Before the sun rose, dozens of cars formed a line outside the gates of the food bank. Meanwhile, volunteers hustled about filling grocery carts to the brim.

Spokesman Jerry Brown said, "We had more than 900 families yesterday come in. And the amount of food we give away is actually more than we do during our Thanksgiving distribution."

According to Brown, it is enough food to take care of a family for more than a week.

He says this is especially important now as other food banks close around the holidays.

"We're open today and every day through Christmas from 7:30 (a.m.) to 1:00 p.m.," he said.

Finally, in addition to good food, a toy might also be dropped into the grocery cart to help spread the holiday cheer.

If you're interested in helping, there are a number of ways you can do so -- from volunteering, donating food or even started a food drive.