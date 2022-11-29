This is the story behind Roberto's Taco Shop and its many 'Berto's' variations across the Southwest

Roberto's Taco Shop restaurants and its many "Berto's" variations across the Southwest started with one Mexican immigrant family's unique business model.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ...

If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font.

Over the years, variations of the restaurant — we'll explain how and why there are so many — are commonly defined by its carne asada burritos, beef tacos and rolled taco combination plate, among other savory Mexican food items.

It’s hard to miss and what you see is what you usually get anywhere there may be one.

The concept originates from Roberto's Taco Shop, a family-owned fast-food restaurant that initially opened its doors to San Diego in the late 1960s.

The founders were Roberto, the shop's namesake, and Dolores Robledo, who immigrated from the small town of San Juan del Salado in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

One of the nation’s first Mexican fast-food chains, the family-run Roberto’s Taco Shop introduced an innovative blueprint that would spur copycats and imitators in the Southwest and even abroad.

