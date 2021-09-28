Eeegee’s hosting job fair ahead of opening of second Valley location

The Tucson favorite is opening up a second spot in Mesa soon.

MESA, Ariz — A favorite of southern Arizona is preparing to open another location in the Valley, and they’re hiring.

Eegee’s, a fast-food chain from Tucson known for its frozen treats, opened its first location in the Phoenix area in July.

That location is in Gilbert, but the second spot is coming in November near Crismon Road and US-60 in Mesa.

A job fair will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Gilbert location at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive. The event lasts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

Up to 50 people will be hired for a variety of positions.

The restaurant’s frozen fruit drinks and fries earned a cult following in southern Arizona since opening its first kitchen in 1971.

Eegee’s announced plans to open five total restaurants across the Valley along with other locations in Tucson.

