Dunkin' releases coffee with 20% more caffeine

Who couldn't use more caffeine as we kick off a new year?

INDIANAPOLIS — Dunkin' is providing a boost to help kickstart those New Year's resolutions.

The donut and coffee chain has added an Extra Charged Coffee to its menus nationwide, which has 20 percent more caffeine than Dunkin's Hot and Iced Coffee.

Served hot or iced, the Extra Charged Coffee features green coffee extract that gives coffee drinkers that extra boost.

Dunkin’ is offering a Medium Extra Charged Coffee for $2 through Jan. 26.

Things are getting *extra*. Introducing our Extra Charged Coffee. Your favorite coffee but with 20% more caffeine.⚡ pic.twitter.com/afhNpOtsud — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 30, 2020

Dunkin' has also released two new hot coffee options:

Dunkin' Midnight: The chain's darkest roast ever, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish.

Explorer Batch: A medium roast featuring dark berry notes, rounded out with a smoky finish. Available for a limited time.

And why not add a new donut to the mix? The limited time Dunkfetti Donut is a cake donut ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within and topped with a sweet glaze.