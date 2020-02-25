If you need breakfast plans, or just want to indulge, IHOP is giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Tuesday for guests who donate to the Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Diners at participating locations throughout the Valley will be able to redeem their short stack between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, which will also mark IHOP's National Pancake Day.

They can donate any amount to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Since its inception in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners on National Pancake Day.

This year, IHOP hopes to raise $50,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Guests will also have the chance to win free buttermilk pancakes for life on Tuesday.

