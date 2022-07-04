Let's eat! Diamondbacks reveal tasty new food options at Chase Field

The D-backs have crafted tasty new menu options for baseball fans to experience at Chase Field this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have crafted tasty new menu options for baseball fans to experience at Chase Field this year.

Fans will now be able to dig into signature dogs, FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos food creations, smoked meats, new twists on old favorites and fresh-made food choices, including health-conscious options.

Below are the Chase Field Signature Items for 2022:

TASTE OF CHASE @ Section 130

Those willing to trust Chef Tilder’s unique creation, the Buffalo Chicken Sidewinder, will be glad they did with the first bite of an old favorite topped with sidewinder potatoes, FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos dust, smoked chicken, blue cheese, green onion and ranch dip. Your taste buds will thank you.

COPPER STATE STEAKS @ Section 121

East meets West with a new Philly steak concept replacing PV Burger. The venue is home to two signature items: a Cowboy Steak featuring Cheeze Whiz, barbecue sauce and crispy onion, and the Barbecue Brisket Dip w/ Fries, with sliced smoked brisket, hot giardiniera, barbecue jus, hoagie roll and fries.

BIG DAWGS @ Section 126

In addition to the “Home Team Favorite Dog”, the Arizona Diamondbacks Dog, featuring hatch green chile queso, chorizo, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo and venom sauce, fans will be surprised every homestand with the “VS. Dogs,” a new feature dog named after the opposing team. The Opening Week homestand will feature the Padres Dog , a TJ Dog (bacon-wrapped) with avocado crema, queso fresco and fresh jalapeño, and the Astros Dog , a fried hot dog with yellow mustard, diced onion and beef chili sauce.

BURGER BURGER @ Section 214

If you like whiskey and meat, head over to Burger Burger and try the Hatch Valley Whiskey Burger built with love and ground chuck, aged cheddar, whiskey barbecue sauce, 505 flame roasted green chile and crispy onion straws on a potato bun.

GONZO’S GRILL @ Section 141

If you are looking to get a little spicy, try the Flamin’ Hot Chicken Wrap. This one-of-a-kind creation includes FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and bacon on a spinach tortilla wrap.

In February, Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he too is bringing the flavor to Chase Field.

Fieri's new restaurant will open this spring in Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.

It will take the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill on the Plaza at the home of the D-Backs.

The restaurant will be open year-round and will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, multiple floors of betting space and a full-service bar and lounge with wall-to-wall TVs.

Up to Speed