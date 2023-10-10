Get some sweet D-backs treats at La Purisima Bakery

La Purisima Bakery is going all out for the Diamondbacks, and they made these colorful sweets to celebrate!

PHOENIX — Are you looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the D-backs wins? Well La Purisima Bakery in Phoenix has you covered!

They're making some brightly colored Diamondbacks-themed conchas to celebrate the team.

These delicious treats will be available for fans throughout the postseason, so be sure to pick up some of the bright blue and purple pastries while you can.

La Purisima Bakery is located at 2318 E Indian School Rd. in Phoenix. They're open Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



