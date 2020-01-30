CLEVELAND — Who’s hungry?

Denny’s is serving up free Beyond Burgers across the country Thursday.

It comes as the restaurant chain officially expands its plant-based burger options to more than 1,700 locations across the United States and Canada.

To be eligible for the free Beyond Burger, guests must visit a participating location Jan. 30, 2020, and purchase any drink from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“As the first restaurant group within the family dining category to offer a 100 percent plant-based protein option made with Beyond Meat to its menu, Denny’s is meeting guests’ desire to move toward a flexitarian diet,” the company said in a press release.

The nationwide launch of the Beyond Burger option comes after Denny's tested the menu item exclusively in Los Angeles at the end of 2019.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken nuggets all month

“The positive response we received validated our decision to partner with Beyond Meat to introduce our guests to a plant-based option,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s.

Here’s how Denny’s describes its new Beyond Burger: “A 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun. The Beyond Burger is designed to look, cook and taste like a beef burger, but has more protein, less total and saturated fat and no cholesterol compared to a regular beef burger, and is made without soy, gluten or GMOS.”

Beyond Meat, which was founded in 2009, now sells its products at more than 58,000 retail and food outlets worldwide.

RELATED: Popeyes is selling their own uniforms inspired by Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas collection

RELATED: Popeye's favorite food is ... what?! Hilarious confusion on 'Family Feud'