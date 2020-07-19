Get free ice cream, sweet deals on National Ice Cream Day 🍦

I scream, you scream, we all scream for these sweet ice cream deals!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday, July 19, marks National Ice Cream Day. What sweeter way to celebrate than with some freebies and deals from your favorite ice cream shops?

(Fun ice cream fact: President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day in 1984. The day itself is part of National Ice Cream Month.)

Baskin-Robbins: Score a free regular scoop of ice cream on DoorDash orders of $15 or more using the promo code BASKINSCOOP. Also pay no delivery fees of orders $15 or more until July 31.

Burger King: Buy two Oreo cookie shakes for $5 through the Burger King app.

Brusters: Sign-up for their loyalty program and receive $3 off your order.

Cold Stone: Buy one ice cream, get one free when you place an order online and enter the promo code ICECREAM. This deal is good until July 23.

Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any Dipped Cone on July 19 using Dairy Queen's app.

Insomnia Cookies: Buy one Monster'wich, get one Monster'wich free! Deal ends on Sunday.

MaggieMoo's: Get a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone. This deal extends until Thursday.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get a free kid-sized ice cream cup or cone when you buy a regular cup or cone. This deal extends until Thursday.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half off on an Oreo Blast through the app.

Steak 'n Shake: Get a free shake when you download the app and join their loyalty program.

Whole Foods Market: Amazone Prime members get 35% off ice cream and frozen treats at Whole Foods. Deal runs until Tuesday.

Be sure to check out locally-owned businesses to learn about more specials for National Ice Cream Day.