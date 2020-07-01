ARIZONA, USA — Chick-fil-A announced that some items will be removed from their menus in participating restaurants in Arizona and Charlotte, NC as they test new items starting January 13.

The chain restaurant introduced several spicy items to Phoenix last fall.

Now the Spicy Chick-n-Strips, the grilled spicy deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy chick-n-Strips are being introduced to Charlotte restaurants now.

Some of the items going away in Arizona are the breakfast sausage and sunflower multigrain bagel, the original chick-n-strips, the grilled cool wrap, the side salad and decaf coffee.

The following items are being added to the menus in Arizona and Charlotte:

• Nuggets Kid’s Meals (5-count)

• Medium size catering trays

• Small Icedream (no, it’s not misspelled) cones

• Small coffee

• 16-oz milkshakes, iced coffees and frosted beverages in a clear cup

On the restaurant's page, Chick-fil-A provided the below statement on regards to the changes:

Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible. For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurants.