The nation's most popular sports bar and chicken wing chain, Buffalo Wild Wings, is offering free wings to everyone in America if the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 goes to overtime.

The chain said everyone wins a free snack-sized (about 5-6 wings) wings at participating restaurants on Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. (local restaurant time).

What makes this offer enticing is that the NFL is coming off a conference championship Sunday where both games went to overtime. It's the first time two playoff games went to overtime on the same day in NFL history.

Now, the winners of both of those games meet on the world's biggest stage.

The New England Patriots represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the seventh time since 2002, when they played the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl XXXVI.

The Los Angeles Rams represent the NFC, the Rams playing in the game for the first time since 2002. The Patriots won that game 20-17 on a field goal as time expired.

Both teams went to overtime in their respective conference championship games on Sunday, but it was the first time either team went to overtime this season.

To decrease the odds of this free wings deal further, only ONE Super Bowl in 52 years has gone to overtime.

BUT, it was just two years ago. Playing in that game? The New England Patriots.

May the wings be ever in your flavor.