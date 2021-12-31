Try these new food trends in Phoenix for 2022

Phoenix's Chino Bandido has been serving up borderless cuisine dishes for decades, as the food trend gains traction heading into the new year.

PHOENIX — New food trends are already emerging along with the new year. According to Delish, 2022 is going to be all about bigger breakfasts, potato milk and bottled cocktails.

Another trend industry experts said is heating up, is borderless cuisine. Foodies are seeing more of this style of cooking as our country becomes more diverse. And more restaurants are serving a mix of foods with different cultural influences.

In Phoenix, local favorite Chino Bandido has been on trend for decades. Eve Collins, Chino Bandido owner, said she loves mixing different flavors from all over the world, for her guests to try and enjoy.

Chino Bandido dishes are primarily a mix of Chinese and Mexican recipes. Collins first founded the restaurant in 1990. She still whips up dishes today in the Valley, throwing in Jamaican flavors too.

A couple of other food trends popping into 2022, are adding more spices to dishes and reducetarianism. More Americans are expected to try to eat less meat, dairy and eggs to help save the planet.

What food trends are you going to try for the new year?

