Food

Phoenix's Bacanora recognized as one of America's best new restaurants by Esquire

Esquire ranks Bacanora #21 in its list of the best new restaurants in the country.
Credit: Bacanora/Instagram

PHOENIX — Arizona's culinary industry just got a big win on Thursday when newly-founded Phoenix restaurant Bacanora was recognized as one of America's best new restaurants by Esquire. 

Sonoran-born chef and owner of Bacanora Rene Andrade made his appearance on Esquire's 2021 Best New Restaurants in America and came in at #21.

It's quite an honor from one of the country's most recognized men's magazines that features articles on the latest trends and lifestyle commentary.

With a mission of bringing Sonoran cuisine to the Valley, Bacanora advertises that foodies can expect the freshest ingredients, and everything they serve is cooked over the open flame of a wood-fired grill. 

Bacanora is located in the heart of Phoenix is open Wednesday thru Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

