Arizona's top donut shops, according to Yelp

National Donut Day on June 3 commemorates the efforts of the Donut Lassies, who delivered the sweet treats and other home-baked goods to troops during WWI.

June 3 is National Donut Day and, according to Yelp, there are numerous nationally-ranked donut shops in Arizona where you can celebrate.

The holiday, which was first celebrated in Chicago in 1938, commemorates the efforts of the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies who delivered sweet treats and other home-baked goods to troops on the French front lines during WWI.

"Both the presence of these courageous women and the donuts that tasted of home brought a light of hope and happiness to the battlefield — a much-needed morale boost for languishing soldiers," the Salvation Army said.

"In fact, the Donut Lassies are also credited with popularizing the donut in the United States after the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe."

To celebrate the holiday, Yelp put together a list of the 100 best donut shops across the country. By far the highest on the list was Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix at the number 5 spot.

"Pastry chef Sokunthea Sou perfected her craft in a luxury hotel in Cambodia and later in various donut shops stateside before launching Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix," Yelp said.

The donut shop is known for custard and cream-filled donuts, as well as the shop's "Big Birthday Donuts," which are cake-sized.

Other notable mentions include:

