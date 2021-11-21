Arizona Farm Bureau: Cost of classic Thanksgiving dinner up 5% this year

The turkey, stuffing, and just about everything are going to cost you more but not by much.

PHOENIX — It's Thanksgiving week!

In just days, many families will gather around the table to share a delicious meal.

This year the turkey, stuffing, and just about everything are going to cost you more.

The Arizona Farm Bureau reports you'll see a minor difference in the amount of money you're forking over for the bird and all the fixings.

According to its report, the turkey dinner with all the trimmings will cost $49.62 for an Arizona family of 10, or around $4.96 per person.

This is an overall increase of $2.60 or just over 5% more than the 2020 Arizona Thanksgiving meal ($47.02).

But the farm bureau doesn't account for specials, coupons or discounts. So don't fret, there's always a deal to be found at places like locally-owned American Discount Foods in Mesa.

General Manager Jason Simonton said he hasn’t noticed much of a difference in pricing from 2020.

"We like to tell people is come here, shop here first, get whatever is on your list knocked off so you can save a lot of money and then go somewhere else to get whatever we don’t have."

The Arizona Farm Bureau additionally reports that the cost of a 16- pound turkey purchased in our state this year is $19.40, or $1.21 per pound, which reflects an increase of $5.32 per pound compared to last year’s $14.08.

That's nearly a 32% price hike.

“Besides a fresh bone-in ham, the main course to our thanksgiving meal is showing the highest price increase,” says Arizona Farm Bureau Outreach Director Julie Murphree. “An encouraging note for Arizona shoppers is that as of this week the turkey is also the best item to find super deals in the grocery stores one week prior to Thanksgiving."

