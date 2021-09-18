Arizona Fall Restaurant Week in full swing, biggest turnout yet expected

The ARA reports that reservations this week are up 118% over Spring 2021's restaurant week, and up 229% over Fall 2020.

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Fall 2021 Restaurant Week is in full swing as about 150 restaurants are participating with fixed price specials to drool over!

The Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri said they're expecting a bigger turnout than ever. That's saying a lot, since last year's numbers were off the charts.

"I’ve been the head of this organization for nearly 20 years and last year was the biggest year I’ve ever witnessed in my career of the outpouring of support from customers," Chucri said.

One day in, this restaurant week is shaping up to beat those numbers based on reservations and data from OpenTable.

"We’ve got over I think 20,000 reservations and that's increasing every day."

The ARA reports that reservations this week are up 118% over Spring 2021's restaurant week, and up 229% over Fall 2020.

"We actually had to cut off reservations last night and we probably will again tonight because we want to be able to do a good job" Phoenix City Grille Owner, Sheldon Knapp said.

He said restaurant week will provide a much-needed boost following a year and a half of restrictions and revenue losses.

"Traditionally we've gone up 20 percent-plus in revenue during restaurant week. We're going to get a lot of new people trying us and if we can do a good job they will develop into customers," Knapp said.

Participating restaurants offer 3 course meals for $33, $44, and now $55 dollars this year.

"You've got three price options, the newest one is $55 dollars this year and, you know, it depends on the restaurant and that's why our website is so important to go to," Chucri said.

Chucri said more than 1,000 restaurants in Arizona were forced to close for good last year, most of them were located in the Valley.

"I think restaurants look to us for guidance and counsel, like what they should we be doing to make sure they're ahead of the curve," Chucri said.

"Well the rules are still changing, this latest spike in COVID cases have affected our business again," Knapp said. "I think events like this help to get people out that may not have gone out because they’re a little bit afraid again."

There's still plenty of time to get your grub on! Fall Restaurant Week goes until Sundayz, Sept. 26.

