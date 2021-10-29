Arizona dairy recalling bottles of whole milk after insufficient pasteurization

Tirrito Farms LLC, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling gallon and half-gallon bottles of whole milk.

WILLCOX, Ariz. — A dairy farm east of Tucson is recalling bottles of milk after the Arizona Department of Agriculture, through routine sampling, found insufficient pasteurization.

Tirrito Farms LLC, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling gallon and half-gallon bottles of whole milk with an expiration date of Nov. 21, 2021, the ADA said in a news release Friday.

There have not been any reports of illness associated with the milk, the ADA said.

The milk can be returned to the point of sale for a full refund or returned to Tirrito Farms.

For more information, call Tirrito Farms at 520-334-5637.

