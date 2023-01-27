These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp's list of best places to eat in the U.S.

Two Tucson eateries and two Valley restaurants made the website's annual list of the top 100 places to eat in the country.

PHOENIX — Yelp recently unveiled its ranking of the 100 best places to eat in the U.S. and a few Arizona restaurants made the list.

In its 10th iteration of the annual list, Yelp compiled which eateries got some of the best reviews on the company's website.

A Hawaiian-Korean cafe in Los Angeles nabbed the highest spot on Yelp's list but a restaurant in Tucson managed to get one of the top 10 slots.

Tumerico, a Mexican restaurant specializing in vegetarian dishes, ranked in eighth place on the top 100 list. The restaurant's been singled out for its vegan tamale plates and tofu breakfast burritos.

Phoenix's Cocina Madrigal earned Yelp's No. 1 spot last year. The family-run restaurant was ranked in the 57th spot for the 2023 list. Some of Cocina's popular dishes include chicken enchiladas, oaxaca fundido, and wild mushroom enchiladas.

Two other Arizona restaurants to make the list include:

Tucson's Buendia Breakfast, No. 26

Scottsdale's De Babel, No. 39

The full list can be found here.

