There’s a fresh crop of kitchen nightmares in a brand-new season of the Food Network’s long-running reality series “Worst Cooks in America” and two of the contestants are from right here in Arizona.

25-year old Shannon Akins of Tempe and 30-year old Ryan Grovey of Phoenix are two of the 16 contestants on the show.

“You have to be able to boil some eggs, first off -- that I cannot do,” said Grovey.

“Not knowing how to hold a knife,” said Akins. “Bad knife cuts… a lot of freak outs.”

The show is all about helping terrible cooks put their kitchen disasters behind them.

“I was trying to make my mom’s dish, enchiladas, and I bombed it,” said Grovey. “Everyone hated it.”

‘I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I’m going to make this steak real good,' and then it turned it to beef jerky and then all of the sudden I’m like, OK,” said Akins.

You could say they’ve had enough disasters to earn the title.

“We might have started a fire here or there,” she said.

“We cannot cook,” he said.

But now they’re competing for the title of "Most Improved Cook" on the show. It’s kind of like a rigorous kitchen boot camp, designed to transform their food skills.

“You can look forward to everyone literally shedding blood, tears and sweat… you’re going to see a lot of messes,” said Akins.

These horrible cooks are learning from Chef Anne Burrell and food expert and TV personality Alton Brown.

“If you mess up one step, that could just ruin everything,” said Grovey.

“Chefs don’t play,” said Akins.

In the end, the recruit who makes the most impressive culinary improvement wins a $25,000 and bragging rights for their team leader.

“The show is called the worst cooks, but you would be the best cook…” said Grovey. “…of the worst,” Akins added.

“It’s gonna be one funny show,” he said.

Season 18 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.