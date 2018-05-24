PHOENIX - An alert for parents as social media makes room for more X-rated content.

“Cosmo After Dark” is a weekly channel found on Snapchat that showcases spicy content to its users who are registered as 18 years of age and up.

This surprising layer to the Snapchat app is one that many people may not visit at first, but it is still accessible, and parents should know it’s almost impossible to turn off.

Stacey Cummings, mother of three, said it's scary to think about what can be found on a phone with a few clicks of a button.

“Terrifying, my thought is terrifying. That app and all that's on it is not appropriate,” she said.

Snapchat recently released it's "Cosmo After Dark" channel, a snapshot of the headlines include:

"Multiple orgasms"

"Sex truth-or-dare"

"Your guide to good sex all weekend long"

The new channel is concerning parents and catching the eye of addiction therapist Travis Webb, who says young teens absorb this content differently than adults.

“If you're 13, you've got almost a half-developed brain, almost a half-developed pre-frontal cortex, and they're not going to make that rational adult, discerning choice,” Webb said.

Plus, moms like Stacey say, key words and clips leave plenty to the imagination.

“When they are reading something, they're visualizing it, whether they're seeing it or not though, it's still putting those thoughts in their mind,” she added.

The live edition of Cosmo After Dark hits Fridays at 3 in the afternoon here in Arizona.

Snapchat says Cosmo After Dark users have to register. If they're under 18, they shouldn't be able to see it. Stacey says though, there's another simple solution: Know your children's passwords.

“You need to know what they’re doing and what's on their phones, because if you're not, then who is?” she said.

When it comes to monitoring your child's phone, there are watchdog apps you can install to censor what materials your teen can access.

