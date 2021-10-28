Missing Chandler woman found five days after disappearance

Meagan Anne Estabrook, 31, was last seen Sunday morning at a Circle K in Chandler. She wound up in Tempe nearly five days later.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — After five days of being missing, a Chandler woman with mental disabilities is back home with her family.

Meagan Anne Estabrook, 31, suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, bipolar, post-traumatic stress disorder, and has the mental capacity of a teenager.

On Sunday, Estabrook left her home around 1 a.m. and walked to a Circle K near Riggs and Gilbert roads in Chandler.

Chandler police said she was seen in surveillance cameras purchasing a drink at the store around 1:15 a.m. The department said her last sighting was of her exiting the business.

“I’m praying for the best and preparing for the worst,” said Shelley Reid, Estabrook’s mother, early Thursday morning when 12 News was talking to her about her daughter's disappearance.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Tempe police found Estabrook after they were called to check on a woman at a Circle K near University and McClintock drives.

“This is the best outcome that we could get, is finding my daughter,” said Reid, fighting back tears after reuniting with her youngest daughter.

Estabrook was found disoriented, dirty, and with blisters on her feet. She told police she had been walking until she took a bus and wound up in Tempe.

“She didn’t have an ID on her, but she knew her name and her birthday, so that was key information to get her reunited with her family,” said Tempe Police Officer Candace Kanaval, who found Estabrook and notified her parents. “Her mom was just so over the moon.”

Estabrook was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of her foot wounds, Reid said.

“She’s my baby and I love her and like I said, this is the best outcome there could have been,” said Estabrook’s mother.

