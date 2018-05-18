The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says around 800,000 kids go missing each year.

The vast majority of those are runaways and family abductions.

However, here’s FOUR WAYS your children can avoid being abducted:

First – Don’t accept an offer! That includes ice cream, money, toys, or pets. Tell your kids that if it’s not coming from someone they know – don’t take it.

Second – Never leave where you’re supposed to be! Abductors may ask for help, tell your child they’re in trouble, or even fake an emergency. When they ask to go elsewhere – or in a vehicle – your kids should NEVER say yes – without your permission.

Third – Don’t fall for flattery. If your child doesn’t know the person – it’s OK to be skeptical. The Center says some abductors claim they’re a friend – or even a casting agent.

Finally – if your kids are at home – tell them not to open the door EVER! Make it a policy at your house only adults can greet visitors.

Again, child abductions by a stranger - are still VERY RARE. The Center says just 1 percent of the cases they assisted on last year involved non-family abductions.

