Family members identify Arizona victims of deadly car crash in Washington

Loved ones said the victims age range from 19 to 25 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Six young Arizonan lives were cut short in a tragic car crash more than 1,000 miles away.

Officials with the Washington Department of Transportation said it happened Sunday morning in Tacoma. The two-car collision killed six people and injured three others. One of the cars had a total of seven people inside when the crash happened. Only one person in that vehicle survived and is in critical condition.

Law enforcement has not identified the victims at this time. However, 12News spoke with several family members in Arizona who claim it was their loved ones who died in the crash.

Family said each one was visiting Washington for a World Wide Group/Amway convention in Tacoma over the weekend. They arrived on Friday and were set to leave Monday -- the day after this deadly crash occurred.

22-year-old Javan Runnels

One of the six Arizonans who died has been identified as Javan Runnels, 22, by his mother Lisa Campbell. She said her son was a superstar athlete here in the Valley. Loved by his friends and family.

“He was full of life and he was always so happy,” Campbell said.

His uncle Jason Vincent described Runnels as a 22-year-old who was wise beyond his years. Besides being a star player, Vincent said his nephew was a star student. It was Runnel's motivation and drive to succeed that separated him from his peers.

Runnels received several scholarships and went on to be signed by the Arizona Rattlers arena football team. His dedication to playing and being with his family made Campbell a very proud mom.

“I loved him so much and I’m proud of him,” Campbell said.

A few days into training camp, Campbell said her son became injured and wasn't able to play. He was expected to return after Runnels healed. Then It was just a few months ago when Campbell said Runnels became very interested in Amway. Wanting to build a career around it to not only support himself but his family.

Campbell said she learned of the crash through Facebook and when Runnels didn't return her text messages, she started calling other people that she knew he was with. Campbell said her son survived the crash initially but was in a coma. Then Campbell said he died in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to help return Runnel's body to Arizona.

19-year-old Cerra Corner

Javan Runnels and Cerra Corner, 19, had been in a relationship when the crash happened. Both traveled to Washington for the Amway convention. Corner's older sister Mersadies Vanlier said her sister was also an athlete. Corner played several sports and even became Homecoming Queen while attending Alhambra High School in Phoenix in her Senior year.

“She was just full of energy, always smiling, always making you laugh," Vanlier said.

Corner graduated high school in 2021 and attended Arizona State University briefly before her sister said Corner wanted a change. Vanlier said her family learned of Corner's death on Monday. She claimed it was Amway officials that told her family about the situation.

“It felt like someone just kind of punched you in the chest," Vanlier said. "It took my breath away."

The last time both sisters saw each other was on Independence Day. Vanlier said Corner and Runnels celebrated together. Vanlier remembered them all having fun and laughing together.

Now all Vanlier can think about is how her sister's life was taken too soon.

“She was just so young. She was 19 years old. She didn’t get to live any of her life," Vanlier said.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money to help return Corner's body to Arizona.

25-year-old Erick Tsosie

A father and Marine, Erick Tsosie was part of the Navajo nation born into the Many Goats Clan according to his family member Carmen Tsosie. The 25-year-old has always wanted to join the Marines and enlisted in 2017. Carmen said Tsosie was deployed to Japan and served for four years before returning home. Carmen said he had a passion to help others.

“He never failed to stop by or give you a big hug and acknowledge you," Carmen said.

Tsosie also had a two-year-old son who he deeply cared for. Carmen said after Tsosie returned home, he wanted to become an entrepreneur which is why he visited Tacoma for the Amway convention. Carmen said before he went, he told his mom he was doing this to better himself and to take care of her. His family did not find out about his death until Tuesday when Carmen said officials with Amway notified them.

"Everyone was just in a complete state of shock," Carmen said.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for the Tsosie family.

Tsosie's best friend Felix Begay, 25, was also killed in the crash. Carmen said both grew up together playing football.

According to a GoFundMe created by the Begay family, Felix was Bitter Water born for the Towering House clan. Begay was also part of the Future Business Leaders of America group in high school and wanted to become a successful business owner.

Up to Speed