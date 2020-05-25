Fallen Phoenix police officer's grandson writes book in honor of his Papi

Commander Greg Carnicle's grandson wrote and illustrated a book, "The Hero," two months after Carnicle died in the line of duty.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department shared a touching tribute by the grandson of an officer who died in the line of duty.

Commander Greg Carnicle was helping two younger officers in responding to a domestic violence incident involving roommates on March 29. The suspect, who was being evicted, refused to come downstairs and fired on the officers.

The gunfire killed Carnicle and injured the two other officers. Carnicle was supposed to retire in a couple of months.

Carnicle had a wife, Ann, and four children, Rachel, Veronica, CiCi, and John. He also had four grandchildren – and his two daughters are expecting two more.

One of those grandchildren is 10-year-old Noah Torzala. He wrote and illustrated a book about his Papi called "The Hero."

In it, Noah remembers his grandfather as a dedicated and accomplished police officer who loved his family more than anything.

The principal at his elementary school read the book and asked Noah to read it on the morning announcements.

The police department shared the video of Noah reading his book on Facebook, and it's worth a listen.